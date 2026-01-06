Mardi Gras flag raised at Lafayette City Hall, marking the start of the Carnival season

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Mardi Gras flag was raised early Monday at Lafayette City Hall, officially marking the beginning of Carnival season and Twelfth Night.

The ceremonial flag raising signals the start of festivities across Acadiana as communities prepare for the upcoming parade season.

The first parade in Lafayette Parish will be the Carencro parade on January 31.

Carnival season traditionally begins on Twelfth Night, which falls 12 days after Christmas, and continues until Fat Tuesday. Communities throughout Acadiana are making final preparations for their respective parades and celebrations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.