LCG offers grants to support lafayette arts & culture non-profits

The Lafayette Consolidated Government is providing up to $7,500 in grants to non-profit arts and culture organizations in Lafayette Parish to support their operational costs.
Posted at 1:24 AM, Jul 02, 2024

LAFAYETTE, LA — The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is supporting local arts and culture non-profits in Lafayette Parish. They're offering grants of up to $7,500 to help cover everyday expenses like salaries, rent, and utilities.

If your organization has had 501(c)3 status for at least a year, you can apply for this funding. To learn more about the application process, join the Acadiana Center for the Arts (ACA) for an online info session on July 9th. Register on the ACA website.

For more details, check out the ACA websites. This is a great chance to get some financial help and keep our local arts scene thriving!

