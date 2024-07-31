Lafayette coulee cleanup project set to begin soon

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Department of Drainage has announced a city-wide cleanup of several Lafayette coulee systems.

Brian Smith, director of Department of Drainage said the project includes removal of debris, and vines that grow on the walls of the channels.

“We have a total of 48 thousand feet that will be cleaned through this project set to be underway soon,” said Smith.

The Department of Drainage is responsible for maintaining over 20 miles of channels within the city of Lafayette. Nearly half of them—26 coulees in total— will be cleaned under this new project.

Some of the Coulee’s that will be cleaned include Web Coulee on Moss Street, Coulee Ile Des Cannes, and Coulee mine Branch.

Smith says $500,000 has been budgeted for the project.

“There are sections that we’ve determined that need some maintenance and cleaning,” said Smith.

Smith says work will begin on the coulees in the coming weeks.

