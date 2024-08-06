I-10 Westbound lane closed near University Ave.

The Lafayette Police Department is currently on the scene of a single-vehicle traffic accident on I-10 Westbound near N. University Ave.

As a result of the crash, one lane of travel is shut down while the other lane remains open for normal traffic flow.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route of travel.

