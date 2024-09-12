Flights scheduled to resume at Lafayette Regional Airport on Thursday

LAFAYETTE — Flights are scheduled to resume Thursday at Lafayette Regional Airport, according to flight information from the airport's website.

An American Airlines flight is scheduled to depart for Dallas-Fort Worth at 10:44 a.m.

Lafayette Regional Airport Director Steven Picou said Wednesday that inbound flights afternoon flights had been canceled at the airport as Francine inched closer to Louisiana. The storm has weakened to a tropical storm after slamming into the state as a Category 2 hurricane, causing widespread power outages and sending a dangerous storm surge rushing into coastal communities.

"Passengers with airline questions should contact their airline," Picou wrote. [Click here for latest updates on Lafayette Regional Airport arrivals and departures.]

KATC TV3 Meteorologist Daniel Phillips said lingering clouds from Francine will clear through the day on Thursday and sunshine will eventually start to emerge.

A steady breeze from the north will help push in some drier air and relatively cool conditions are expected with highs just getting to the low 80s.

Weather Sunshine slowly emerges behind Francine Daniel Phillips

The northerly winds will help push tides back a little but expect there to still be some minor coastal flooding through the day, but returning to normal by the weekend.