Lafayette Police and family members are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday.

Devin Galetskas is 34 years old, he's six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

His family says he has special needs and they have not seen or heard from him since Sunday.

Galetskas was last seen at the convenience store at the corner of La Neuville and Bonin Road.

If you see him or know where he is, you can call Lafayette Police or his aunt, Lucky, at 337-552-7027.