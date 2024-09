LAFAYETTE, La. — A family is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.

Lynsay Rose Breaux, 36, was last seen at the Plantation Inn on August 30th.

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed that Breaux's cousin filed a missing person report on September 5th, 2024.

Her family says she has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Breaux's whereabouts, contact the Lafayette Police Department.