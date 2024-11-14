Family holds balloon release memorial for victim of double murder

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Family and friends of Jamir Carmouche held a balloon release memorial in his honor Wednesday afternoon. Carmouche, 26, was killed alongside Corey Mouton, 24, in a shooting Saturday night, November 9th in the 400 block of East University Avenue in Lafayette.

Wearing green and silver, Carmouche's loved ones were emotional as they shared memories of him.

“We’re not sure why this happened, but he was an outgoing person, loved his family, loved being with his friends, just trying to live his life as a young man,” said Renee Helaire, Carmouche’s cousin.

Helaire said Carmouche was simply hanging out with friends when the fatal shooting occurred.

“The family has been going through a lot of pain, wondering why, wondering what the reason was, what was the cause,” Helaire added.

The shooting also left two people critically wounded. Helaire said Jamir's death has been a devastating blow for the family.

On Wednesday, the Lafayette Police Department confirmed the arrest of Dylon Doucet, 26, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting late Saturday night.

Police also confirmed that shots were fired into a restaurant during the incident.

An LPD spokesperson said investigators are working diligently to determine what happened that night.