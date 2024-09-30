Eastland drive to close temporarily for infrastructure work, detours in place from September 30 to October 1

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Heads up for drivers in Lafayette, the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department has announced the temporary closure of the 100 block of Eastland Drive starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, and continuing through 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1.

The closure will allow Atmos Energy to carry out infrastructure construction related to the development of the new Fire Station No. 6, which is being built at the corner of Camellia Boulevard and Eastland Drive.

Local access for residents and businesses in the area will remain open, and detour routes will be clearly marked to assist with traffic flow during the closure. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and plan alternative routes to avoid delays.

Detour Routes:

Camellia Boulevard

Johnston Street

Wakefield Drive

Normandy Road

Rena Drive

Key Details:

