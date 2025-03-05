Duson Police searching for missing woman

Duson Police are asking for help to locate a woman missing from her home since Tuesday evening.

Cassandra Broussard, 46, was last seen at her Duson home around 7:35 p.m.

She left food cooking on the stove, and said she was making a short trip to the store. She got to the store, but never returned home and isn't responding to calls or texts. This is no consistent with Cassandra's normal behavior, police say.

She's driving a silver 2013 Infiniti M37S with a temporary Louisiana place, number 19716053.

Anyone with information about Cassandra’s whereabouts is asked to contact Duson Police via the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 337 236-5895.