Best Online Slots to Play for Real Money or Free: Top 17 High-Payout Slot Games

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

Best Online Slots: 17 Top-Rated Online Slot Sites Ranked by Graphics, Bonus Rounds, RTPs & More

You’re not alone if you’re looking for an extended break from traveling to your favorite in-person casino and want to spin some slots online instead.

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of the best online slots sites to give players making the switch to online gambling a much-needed overview of their options.

Our top pick this time around was Slots Empire - it’s hard to go wrong with their 30 no-deposit free spins bonus and leading variety of real money slot games.

That said, our 17 top-reviewed picks offer players an easy-earn welcome bonus, tons of betting options, a long list of secure payment methods, and best-in-class customer support.

Let’s learn more about them.

Best Online Slots

1. Slots Empire (Cash Bandits 3) - Best Online Slots Overall

Pros:

245% deposit bonus up to $3,000

55 free spins with first deposit

Reasonable 35x playthrough

253 traditional casino games

Free slots

Average RTP of 97%

Lightning-quick payouts

Cons:

High credit card deposit minimum

Slots Empire is our top-reviewed online slots casino overall. When you sign up, you can take advantage of their 245% deposit match up to $3,000, enjoy 55 free spins on Caesar’s Empire, and spin through 208 high-quality online slot games at your leisure.

Gaming Variety: 4.7/5

Slots Empire hosts 253 exclusive casino games that spread across 208 online slots and 50+ table games. Because their online slots library boasts an average RTP of 97%, the odds are (mostly) in your favor here.

One of our favorite online slots for real money from their library was Lucha Libre 2. This multi-payline, five-reel slot carries an RTP of 97.5% and resembles what you’d expect to see from a cartoonish Mexican wrestling match.

With a maximal payout of 50,000x your wager, jackpot hunters shouldn’t be disappointed.

Slots Empire also hosts 14 video poker games, 10 versions of online blackjack, 5 virtual roulette wheels, and keno. You’ll even find 5 games of live dealer poker to enjoy in between spins.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

When you use the promo code “IRONBORDERS”, you can take advantage of a 245% deposit match up to $3,000 and 55 free spins to use on Caesar’s Empire (95% RTP).

We also fell in love with their 24/7 reload bonus, which is redeemable every time you add money to your casino wallet. You can receive a 100% match when you reload $30, a 120% match when you deposit $75, and a 150% match when you put down $150.

It’s rare to find reload bonuses that extend past your first few deposits, but we were glad to see Slots Empire does things differently.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Players who sign up with Slots Empire can utilize 8 secure payment methods through their site.

You can make your deposits here through Visa/MasterCard credit card, Neosurf, BPay, PayID, bank transfer payment, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

While their banking menu appears limited at first glance, we were glad to see them focus on accepting a little bit of everything.

The only thing we didn’t like here were their high credit card deposit minimums. In order to qualify for your bonus match, you’ll need to deposit $30 through Visa/MasterCard, the equivalent of $20 through BTC/ETH, or $10 via Neosurf.

Crypto payments are fee-free and instant; while all fiat payouts take anywhere from 1-3 days to process and deliver.

Customer Support: 5/5

In accordance with industry standards, Slots Empire offers 24/7 live chat, email, and phone assistance for players with questions and concerns.

They also respond quickly across the board, which we sincerely appreciated. Sending them a live chat request got us a response from a real person within 5 minutes, while they took a mere 12 hours to email us back.

Calling their phone line wasn’t a frustrating experience, either – we waited on hold for less than 20 minutes before speaking to one of their representatives.

Click here to play the best online slots at Slots Empire and claim your welcome bonus

2. Super Slots (The Haunted Inn) - Best Crypto Online Slots

Pros:

Accepts 17 forms of crypto

5-tiered reload match totals up to $6,000

50% weekly reload bonus

Reasonable 35x fiat playthrough

255 high-quality online slots

20 live casino games

Fast payouts across the board

Cons:

High $50 credit card deposit minimum

Super Slots is our top-reviewed site for crypto bettors. They accept 10 different forms of cryptocurrency through their site, and they offer exclusive crypto slot titles among their 313 casino provisions.

Gaming Variety: 4.5/5

Players who sign up with Super Slots can enjoy 313 casino games that include 255 online slot games, 20 live dealer games, and tens of video table games. There’s no shortage of wagering options here.

You’ll also find quite a few progressive jackpots to stake your bets with. One of our favorite slot reels here was Forest Fortune (95% RTP). Nature lovers can enjoy a progressive jackpot that totals $3,000,000 and max wins that pay out 10,000x your original wager.

Additionally, you can enjoy 20 live poker and blackjack variants in addition to 25 games of online blackjack, 4 baccarat tables, 4 games of keno, and 14 roulette wheels.

As you can see, there’s plenty to do in between spins here!

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

When you use the promo code “SS250”, you’ll qualify for a 250% initial deposit match up to $1,000. You’ll also receive a 100% reload match up to $1,000 for your next 5 deposits. If you play your cards right (no pun intended), you can walk away with $6,000 in extra bonuses.

Additionally, we liked their weekly reload bonus. Every Wednesday, you can enjoy a 50% match up to $250 when you pad your casino wallet.

That said, you’ll want to watch out for their initial crypto deposit match. While you can take advantage of a 400% initial welcome bonus up to $4,000, you’ll have to contend with a 48x playthrough to cash out.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

Super Slots accepts 15 banking options that include 8 forms of cryptocurrency. Crypto enthusiasts can make their deposits here through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, USDC, and Stellar.

Fiat players can enjoy a similarly versatile banking menu. Super Slots accepts credit card deposits, money orders, paper checks, wire transfers, and P2P transfers.

That said, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of $50 via credit card to qualify for their $6,000 welcome bonus. Thankfully, crypto players will only need to deposit the equivalent of $20 to play here.

As we’d expect, crypto withdrawals are fee-free and instant. However, their 48-hour fiat withdrawals come attached to a 3% fee for wire transfers and courier checks.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

We were glad to see Super Slots offering 24/7 live chat, email, and phone assistance for players to take advantage of.

We were also relieved to see them respond quickly to our inquiries. They took a bit less than 24 hours to respond to our email, and we waited on hold for approximately 30 minutes before speaking with a real person on the other line.

That said, if you have immediate concerns, you should use their live chat feature. We got a message back within 10 minutes of sending them a request to chat.

Claim the best Super Slots bonuses

3. Slots.lv (Mythic Wolf) - Best Progressive Jackpot Online Slots

Pros:

50 progressive jackpot titles

195 real money slots

Live dealer craps and poker

Reasonable 35x playthrough

8-tiered reload bonus can score you $7,500

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

Cons:

Otherwise limited banking menu

High fiat withdrawal fees

This one is for big fish hunters: Slots.lv carries 50 progressive jackpot reels that can pay into the millions of dollars, and their 8-tiered reload bonus can net players thousands of dollars.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Slots.lv carries 50 progressive jackpot reels amongst their 195 real money slots. Their jackpot reels pay into the millions of dollars.

One of our favorite real money slot games from their site was Aztec’s Treasure. This Jumanji-themed, 30-payline slot boasts a 95% RTP and allows players to bet $150 per spin. You can win up to 10,000x your original wager with this exclusive Betsoft provision.

That said, Slots.lv offers more than just slots. You’ll find 5 live dealer games that include live poker and craps alongside tens of video table games. Slots.lv hosts 7 bingo games, 8 versions of online blackjack, 6 roulette wheels, 4 baccarat tables, and keno.

When you find yourself wishing for a change of pace, you’ll also find 6 active poker tournaments in addition to 8 video poker games.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.6/5

Crypto and fiat players alike can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus package here.

Fiat players can enjoy a 200% initial deposit bonus up to $1,000 followed by a 100% match up to $500 for their next 8 deposits – in case math isn’t your strong suit, cash bettors can score up to $5,000 over their first 9 deposits.

Crypto players get an even sweeter deal. When you place your wagers with BTC, Litecoin, ETH, or Bitcoin Cash, you’ll qualify for a 300% initial match up to $1,500 followed by a 150% match up to $750 for your next 8 deposits.

Banking Options: 4/5

Slots.lv accepts 4 forms of crypto and credit card deposits. That said, crypto players can place their wagers through BTC, ETH, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, while fiat bettors can use their Visa/MasterCard/AMEX credit card to play slots here.

We appreciated their low deposit limits - you’ll only need to put down $20 in fiat or $10 in crypto for each of your first 9 deposits to qualify for your bonus match.

However, in addition to wishing they’d accept a few more e-wallets, we wish they’d eliminate their high fiat withdrawal fees.

As it stands, payouts made through courier check will cost you $75 each. Any additional debit card withdrawals after your first per month will cost you $50 of your winnings.

On the bright side, crypto payouts are instantly processed and fee-free. If you want to avoid steep fees, you should invest in some Bitcoin before you make an account with Slots.lv.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Like all of our top picks so far, Slots.lv offers 24/7 live chat, phone line, and email assistance.

Additionally, they respond quickly and play fair when it comes to fixing software-related issues. They sent us an email response within 24 hours, and we waited on hold for less than an hour before speaking with one of their support staff.

As with most online casinos, you’ll get the fastest response through live chat. Upon sending them a message request, we got a reply from their team within 10 minutes.

Check out all progressive slots at Slots.lv

4. Ignition (Golden Buffalo) - Best Variety of Online Slots

Pros:

Average RTP of 96%

New slots regularly added

34 live dealer casino games

8 virtual sports betting options

Low wagering requirements

$3,000 crypto bonus + $2,000 fiat bonus

Cons:

Only 56 real money slots

Fairly limited banking menu

Slow fiat payouts

Ignition is our top-ranked site for overall gaming variety. While they offer a fewer number of real money slots than our top-ranked selections, they make up for it by offering an incredible variety.

Gaming Variety: 4.5/5

Players who sign up with Ignition can enjoy an ample selection of casino games that span over virtually every betting market.

On their site, you’ll find 56 slot machines that carry an average RTP of 96%. Although this doesn’t sound like much, avid online slots enjoyers will be happy to know that many of Ignition’s slot machine games are exclusive to their site — and there are free slots available as well.

If you’re looking for real money slots you’ve likely not come across yet, Ignition has what you’re after. Additionally, players can enjoy a leading 34 live dealer games and 8 virtual sports betting options in between spins.

We haven’t found an online slots casino that offers a wider variety of games over more betting markets than Ignition.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.55

When you use the promo code “IGWPCB150”, your first two crypto deposits of $20 or more will each receive a 150% match up to $1,500.

Fiat players who use the promo code “IGWPCB100” will receive a 100% match up to $1,000 on their first two deposits of at least $20.

Crypto players can enjoy a combined $3,000 online casino bonus, while fiat players can walk away with $2,000 in additional bonus money.

Although Ignition’s bonuses aren’t among the most tempting we’ve seen, their low 25x crypto and fiat playthrough brings these offers to life.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

Ignition has grown to accept 4 forms of crypto, but they still offer a limited fiat banking menu.

You can make your deposits here through BTC, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, credit card payments, and voucher payments.

That said, we applaud their decision to offer fee-free withdrawals across the board. We only wish some of their fiat payouts took less time to process and deliver.

Crypto payouts take under 24 hours to post to your wallet, but payouts made via wire transfer take a full 5 days to reach you. Additionally, if you request a paper check from Ignition, you’ll have to wait 2 weeks to see your money.

Customer Support: 4/5

You’ll have access to 24/7 live chat, email, and phone line assistance here.

That said, you’ll want to go through their live chat feature for the timeliest responses. They sent us a message reply within 10 minutes.

Calling their phone line wasn’t an all-day affair, but you can expect to wait on hold for at least 1 hour before speaking with anybody who can help.

Ignition also took approximately 2 days to send us an email response – this is still within industry standards, but many online casinos respond to email inquiries within 24 hours.

See the best Ignition bonus offers

5. Big Spin Casino (Wilds of Fortune) - Best Online Slots for Mobile

Pros:

Full mobile compatibility

135 real money slot games

12 live casino games

200% initial bonus match up to $1,000

Reasonable 30x playthrough

Cons:

Limited fiat banking menu

Slow fiat payouts

Big Spin Casino is our top-reviewed selection for their seamless mobile compatibility. Although you’ll have to enjoy their 135 slot games and 12 live dealer games from your web browser, we were surprised to encounter minimal issues playing throughout their entire online casino library.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

As you might expect from their name, Big Spin Casino offers players a very slots-centric library.

However, they put an ample amount of work into hosting approximately 50 table games for players to enjoy in between spins.

You’ll find 135 exclusive, Betsoft-backed 3D slot games that include more popular and lesser-known titles. One of our favorite slot games from their library is Mystic Hive.

This 5-reel slot offers 30 paylines, and boasts a maximum payout of 243x your original wager. Beekeepers will enjoy this honeycomb-themed reel, but we think there’s room for everyone when a 96.13% RTP is on the line.

Additionally, you’ll find 12 live dealer games here, alongside 22 online blackjack games, baccarat, several video poker variants, and roulette.

The best part about Big Spin Casino is that their entire gaming library is optimized for on-the-go wagering. It’s rare to find an online casino that can honestly say every game in their library works well on mobile devices, but Big Spin Casino takes the cake here.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.4/5

When you make your first deposit with Big Spin Casino today, you can receive a 200% initial match up to $1,000 using the promo code “BIGSPIN200”.

Again, while this match cap might not make online gamblers salivate, it comes attached to a reasonable 30x playthrough. You shouldn’t have to work against impossible odds to cash out here.

This bonus is valid for cash and crypto players. It’s nice to encounter an online casino that doesn’t favor crypto bettors to the point of driving fiat players away with insanely high playthroughs.

Banking Options: 4/5

Players who sign up with Big Spin Casino can take advantage of 8 secure payment options; although 5 of them are cryptocurrencies.

You can make your deposits here through credit card, money order, BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

We didn’t like their high fiat deposit minimums. You’ll need to deposit $45 via credit card or $100 via MoneyGram in order to qualify for your bonus match.

Additionally, while crypto payouts are instantly delivered, you’ll have to wait up to 5 days for wire transfer payouts to process.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Big Spin Casino offers 24/7 live chat, email, and phone assistance for players.

Upon sending them a live chat request, we received a response within 5 minutes. However, we didn’t like that players can only access their live chat feature after they’ve made their first deposit.

If you choose to send them an email, you’ll have to wait 48 hours for a response from their team.

Preview of the latest BigSpinCasino bonuses

Runners-up:

How We Picked the Best Real Money Slots Sites Online

Gaming Variety:

In this review, we prioritized slots casinos that offer more than just your favorite slot games.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy hundreds of multi-payline video slots, numerous progressive jackpots, tens of live dealer table games, or virtual sports betting options, one of our top picks is bound to deliver.

Bonuses & Promos:

Players in search of a generous welcome bonus should stick around. We went in-depth to discuss your options when it comes to your available free spins, initial deposit bonuses, and reload matches.

Beyond this, we gave a higher ranking to slots casinos with the lowest playthrough requirements.

Deposits & Withdrawals:

Real money slot sites that offer the most versatile range of banking methods received a higher ranking from us. All of our top picks give players the option to wager through cryptocurrency, credit card payments, and e-wallet deposits.

Additionally, we gave special consideration to sites with the fastest payout speed across the board.

Customer Support:

Any real money slots casino that can’t answer questions in a timely manner and play fair when it comes to fixing software issues isn’t worth signing up for.

That’s why we prioritized sites that offer the quickest response times through email, phone call, and live chat.

Guide to Playing Online Slots for Real Money Are Online Slots Rigged Against Me?

Nope. No matter what you hear on the internet, online casino slots for real money carry the same odds as any slot machine you’d find at your favorite in-person casino.

That said, you need to sign up with a licensed online casino to make sure you’re dealing with regulated slot games and fair betting odds. All of the sites we list here are licensed and regularly audited for fairness.

Randomized number generators (RNGs) ensure that each spin you bet money on carries a randomized outcome, just like physical slot machines. Online slot machines that list a high RTP (return-to-player) percentage put anywhere from 94-98% of money wagered back into players’ pockets.

Are Online Slot Sites Trustworthy?

Even though most online slot casinos are reliable, there are a few bad apples that spoil the bunch. Namely, unlicensed online casinos aren’t regulated.

Making the mistake of signing up with an unlicensed online casino puts your personal information and financial integrity at risk.

All of the online casinos we review are fully licensed to operate - you can expect randomized slot games, timely payouts, and reliable customer support from any site we endorse.

What Kinds of Slot Bonuses Can I Claim?

When you sign up with one of our top picks, you can expect free spins on high-RTP slot games, a hefty initial deposit bonus, generous reload matches, and low wagering requirements.

Although your deposit bonus will vary depending on where you sign up, you’ll enjoy excellent bonuses if you decide to sign up to these top-rated sites.

Our top-reviewed overall pick (Slots Empire) offers players a 245% deposit match and 55 free spins on Caesar’s Empire (95% RTP) attached to a very reasonable 35x playthrough. Additionally, whenever you deposit money to your online casino wallet, you can take advantage of their 24/7, 100-150% reload bonus.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Slot Site for Me?

Finding the best online slots casino for you is akin to enjoying your favorite pastry from a bakery. Mostly everything inside the bakery is good, but only a few delicious treats hit the spot. You’ll need to make your final decision based upon what you’re primarily trying to find.

We have some suggestions for the indecisive.

If you’re mostly interested in finding a leading variety of exclusive titles attached to a hearty welcome bonus, you’ll enjoy placing your bets with Slots Empire (our top-reviewed overall selection).

That said, if you’re looking to keep your banking information strictly anonymous while you play online slots games by using cryptocurrencies, you’ll want to give SuperSlots a try.

Big fish hunters should stick with Slots.lv. Their 50 progressive jackpot slots and 8-tiered reload bonus make their casino site a no-brainer for anybody interested in hitting big wins.

Finally, if you’re looking for the lowest wagering requirements and the largest variety of casino games on the market, you’d find Ignition or Big Spin Casino to be suitable for your needs.

How To Sign Up & Play Online Slots

If you’ve never had the opportunity to play slots online, you might be wondering how hard it is to get started with one of these real money slot sites.

Luckily, signing up with one of our top picks is quick and easy. We’ll be taking you through the process step-by-step, using our top pick (Slots Empire) as an example.

1. Create a new player account.

Click on the three horizontal lines in the upper-right-hand corner of their website. Then, click on “Sign Up” at the bottom of your screen. Once you’ve created a unique username and password, enter your email address in the appropriate box and hit “Next Step” to continue.

2. Check your email inbox.

Next, you’ll need to check your “primary” inbox for a verification link from Slots Empire. After you find their verification link, click on “Confirm Your Account” to continue.

3. Make your first deposit with their site.

Finally, once you’ve successfully confirmed your personal information with Slots Empire, you’ll need to make your first deposit to your casino wallet. Be sure to use the promo code “IRONBORDERS” so you qualify for your free spins and deposit bonus.

After you’ve made your first deposit; you can start spinning through their 208 slots uninterrupted.

Still Looking for the Best Online Slots to Play?

Online slot machines are a dime a dozen, and we’ve just introduced you to the best online slots sites you can join right now for a top-notch spinning session.

That said, if you’re still having trouble making your final decision, we’d like to circle back and recommend making an account with Slots Empire.

They were our top-reviewed pick for their leading variety of high-RTP slots, their 245% match offer and 30 no-deposit free spins, and their best-in-class customer support.

Wherever you end up spinning the reels — please remember to always play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: