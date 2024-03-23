Kamala Harris to tour Florida's blood-stained Parkland school building

As part of the Biden administration's focus on gun violence in the U.S. amid the president's race for a second term in the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled for a highly anticipated tour of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the site of the 2018 shooting where 17 people were murdered.

Vice President Harris was expected to meet with families of victims and walk through the halls and tour classrooms in a school where blood still stains some areas where the massacre happened.

In July of last year, Court TV was therewhen victims' families got a first look inside the school after the shooting. Those private visits for shooting survivors and the families of the victims started on July 5, inside the building where the gunman killed 17 and injured another 17 on Valentine's Day in 2018.

On Saturday, Vice President Harris was expected to focus on how the administration plans to address gun violence.

Those touring the school with the vice president will also include U.S. Representative Jared Moskowitz, State Attorney Harold Pryor, and members of the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, the White House said.

Vice President Harris will announce the launch of a new resource center focused on the implementation of red flag laws called the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center. The White House said it's the first of its kind.

Also expected is a call to urge states to pass and implement similar legislation including red flag laws, and to urge the use of federal funding including $750 million for state crisis intervention programs.

Combating gun violence has been one of the top priorities expressed by the Biden administration. Last year the White House announced the creation of theOffice on Gun Violence Prevention which would be overseen by Vice President Harris as part of the administration's work to reduce gun violence.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress for further action to find a way to lessen gun violence, including a push to try and ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines; and by passing universal background checks.

As Scripps News' Haley Bull noted on Saturday while at the school, the freshman building of the high school has been preserved as evidence since the shooting happened on Feb. 14, 2018. That is the area where 14 of the students and three staff members were killed.

In 2022, during the penalty phased of the trial, a jury viewing was carried out in the 1200 building of the school's campus where a small number of journalists were allowed to view the area. Valentine's Day flowers, essays, writings, books and other details that were left seemingly frozen in time after the deadly shooting still remained in place, according to jury notes.

The 17 people killed at the school included, Alyssa Alhadeff, a teacher named Scott Beigel, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, a foodball coach named Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Athletic Director Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang. Each of their families told of how they were great siblings; sons and daughters, some mothers and fathers. Their families loved them deeply and still advocate for measures to quell gun violence in the United States so that other families don't have to experience the same grief and pain.

The building is scheduled to be demolished in the summer of 2024, according to Broward Schools.

In 2022, Lori Jane Gliha reported on federal funds that were expected at the time to be used to pass red flag laws, and how states were dealing with gun violence. In Denver, police used Colorado's red flag laws to prohibit potentially dangerous individuals from gaining possession of firearms. Under the state's law, a judge can grant an Extreme Risk Protection Order to temporarily block possession of firearms if the judge believes a person poses a danger to themselves or others.

