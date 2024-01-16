Jason Kelce reportedly tells teammates he's retiring

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce told his teammates he’s retiring following his team’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Famer was visibly emotional on the sidelines after his team’s 32 to 9 loss.

Kelce had considered retirement in recent seasons, but it appears this year it is “real and happening,” Schefter said on X.

When Kelce was asked to speak with reporters surrounding his locker after the game, he declined, saying “No guys, not today.”

The 36-year-old is said to be among the greatest centers of this generation. After being drafted in 2011, Kelce played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles. He was a key player in his team’s six post-season appearances and two Super Bowl trips over that time.

Kelce became a Super Bowl champion in 2018, when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41 to 33.

Kelce has not yet addressed his retirement with the public, but it’s possible he will make an announcement on his weekly “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, which he co-hosts with his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The pair have used the podcast to comment on both personal and professional matters, such as Travis Kelce’s romance with pop icon Taylor Swift, which has taken both the NFL and Swiftie worlds by storm.

The Kelce brothers went head-to-head in a Super Bowl matchup last year, with the Chiefs winning 38 to 35.

