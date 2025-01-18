Warming shelter set for Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces the opening of a warming center, in partnership with the City of New Iberia and Iberia Parish C.E.R.T., to assist families who are facing heating challenges during the upcoming extreme cold weather.

The center will be located at the Robert B. Green Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1201 Field Street, New Iberia, LA 70560. It will operate daily from 5:00 PM to 9:00 AM, beginning Sunday evening through Thursday morning. The center will close during the daytime hours.

Families are asked to bring their own meals, blankets, and any other personal comforts or items they may need during their stay.

Individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to visit the homeless shelter located at 307 Robertson Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.

Iberia Parish Government urges the community to share this information with those who may benefit from the warming center.

For more information, please contact the Iberia Parish Government Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-369-4427.