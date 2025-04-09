Watch Now
Teen missing from Iberia Parish

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Mallorie Maturin, a 17-year-old female, who has been reported as a runaway juvenile.

Mallorie was last seen on April 6, 2025, at approximately 9:00pm at her residence in 6400 block of Fremin Rd, Iberia Parish.

She is described as having black hair and brown eyes and standing approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200lbs.

She is possibly wearing black joggers and a black Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding Mallorie Maturin whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App.

