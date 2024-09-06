One dead, one injured in New Iberia house fire

NEW IBERIA, La. — Officials are investigating a house fire that left one person dead and another injured.

Just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the 200 block of San Jose Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two people who had been able to escape, one of them injured. They reported a third person still inside, according to a spokesperson from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM). Firefighters were able to locate the man and pull him from the fire, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

While the official identification and cause of death is pending with the Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 56-year-old homeowner, the spokesperson stated.

SFM deputies have determined the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the home’s hallway near the living room.

In addition, deputies were unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms in the home, according to investigators.

Our Operation Save-A-Life program can help families in need access these devices for FREE.

To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or

Click here to register for a free smoke alarm installation from the SFM Operation Save-A-Life program, or contact your local fire department to request one.

