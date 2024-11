The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

16-year-old Jasmine Sykes was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in the 200 block of Colgin Street wearing a black sweater and black shorts. Jasmine has brown eyes, and brown hair, is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.