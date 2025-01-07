New Iberia tackles “junk" cars with newly amended law to clean up streets

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A New Iberia city councilwoman and a state representative have taken action to address ongoing complaints about junk cars cluttering neighborhoods—a move aimed at improving both the state's overall appearance and property values.

Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid worked on the issue with State Rep. Marcus Bryant before stepping down from her position before the new year.

She said junk cars have become a significant concern in many areas of the city and described them as "eyesores" that detract from the neighborhood's aesthetic and contribute to declining property values.

"We’ve been trying to deal with all the junk in the city, and unfortunately, cars fit into that kind of definition," Johnson-Reid said in an interview.

Under previous laws, vehicles 20 years and older were considered collector's items, making it difficult for compliance officers to take action. However, Johnson-Reid said residents have repeatedly voiced frustration over the growing number of old cars left on lawns.

"When our compliance officers went out to try and get people to move the cars, if the car was 20 years or older, there was nothing they could do. So, those were considered collector's items, whether or not the resident was a collector," she said.

Danny Romero, a resident of Louisiana Street, drives past one such property every day and voiced his frustration over the impact of these vehicles on his neighborhood.

"I’m proud of New Iberia, but it’s a shame we have to go through this," he said.

To tackle the issue, the state legislature recently amended Act 718requiring collectors to store their vehicles in the back of their properties, at least 18 inches off the ground, and either cover them or store them in a carport.

The amendment aims to make neighborhoods appear tidier without negatively affecting property values.

"I don’t care where I go in the state of Louisiana. I find neighborhoods where every municipality—every parish—is dealing with the same thing," Johnson-Reid said. "The goal is to clean up our communities without infringing on the rights of car enthusiasts."

Morning Glory resident Harry Frederick also passes by the same property in question and is frustrated by the "eyesore" it has become. We reached out to the property owner who said the cars are in the process of being moved but did not wish to comment further.

Frederick, a car enthusiast himself, restored a 1964 Chevy Nova II, and believes that anyone interested in old cars should store them properly without cluttering public spaces.

"I built this shop to keep my stuff inside, so it doesn’t look like a wreck outside," Frederick said. "But there’s a lot of places around town that just look terrible."