Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

New Iberia Police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

MALACHI JOHNLOUIS NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPT.PNG
New Iberia Police Department
MALACHI JOHNLOUIS NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPT.PNG
Posted at 7:35 PM, Jun 07, 2024

The New Iberia Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing child.

Officers are looking for 9-year-old Malachi Johnlouis.

He was last seen at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, in the 400 block of Dodson Street. He was wearing Nike shoes and blue jeans, and the color of his shirt is not known.

Malachi is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a scar over his left eye.

If you have any information on Malachi Johnlouis's location, you are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.