Jeanerette police shut down streets due to active crime scene

IBERIA PARISH — Police in Jeanerette have shut down multiple streets due to an active crime scene and are urging residents to stay inside until further notice.

According to the Jeanerette Police Department, Bert Street, Guiberteau Street and Frank Street are closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Officers have not released details about the incident but confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking neighbors to remain in their homes as officers work the scene. There is no estimated time for when the streets will reopen.

Anyone with questions can contact the Jeanerette Police Department at 337-276-6323.