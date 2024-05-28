Jeanerette man reported missing; family seeks answers

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — A Jeanerette family and local law enforcement are searching for a man whom they believe to be missing.

According to the family, 58-year-old Patrick Roberts was last seen around St. Peter Street in Jeanerette, nearly three months ago. However, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office tells KATC that Roberts was not reported missing until much later, and that this is a 'fairly recent case.'

KATC's Anna Fischer spoke with Roberts' nephew, Felton Roberts, who said he had 'heard that his uncle was taken from a house' in Jeanerette, and hasn't been seen since. Roberts also stated that recent activity has been found on his uncle's bank card(s).

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Roberts has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, and this is an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Patrick Roberts should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960 immediately.