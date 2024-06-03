IPSO: Help needed in locating missing woman

IBERIA PARISH, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the sheriff's office, Shawna Richard was last seen at around 12 pm on June 1, 2024, at her family’s residence, located in the 6800 block of Fremin Road in Iberia Parish.

Richard is a 36-year-old female, 5 ft. 2 in. tall, and approximately 185 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Shawna Richard is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.