Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teen

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Desiree Connors.

According to officials, Desiree was last seen around 5:30 am at her home in the 500 block of Grand Pre.

Desiree is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Desiree Connors's location is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff's App.

