Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teen

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Desiree Connors.
According to officials, Desiree was last seen around 5:30 am at her home in the 500 block of Grand Pre.
Desiree is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and brown shoes.
Anyone with information on Desiree Connors's location is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff's App.