Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs help locating runaway juvenile

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Kryslyn Claire Wiltz.

She was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on January 25, 2024, leaving her home in the 6400 block of Danielle Road in Iberia Parish.

Wiltz is a 13-year-old, 5 ft. 5in tall female with strawberry blonde hair, hazel eyes, and is about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kryslyn Claire Wiltz is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.