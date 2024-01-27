Iberia deputies ask for help to find runaway

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to find a teen who has been missing since Thursday.

Kryslyn Claire Wiltz was last seen the January 25, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., walking from her residence in 6400 block of Danielle Road in Iberia Parish.

Kryslyn Clair Wiltz is 13, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, approximately 120 lbs. She has strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kryslyn Claire Wiltz is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.