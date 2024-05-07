Iberia deputies and family looking for missing teen

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Desiree Conners.

Desiree was last seen May 7, 2024, at approximately 12:30 am at her family’s residence located in 500 block of Grand Prairie Blvd. in Iberia Parish.

She is 15 years old, female, about 5 ft. 8 inches tall and around 150 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey shorts.

If you see her or know where she is, you are asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App