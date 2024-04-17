Have you seen this man? Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help

NEW IBERIA, La. — Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for your help locating 45-year-old Derrick Batiste. According to detectives with IPSO, he was last seen Tuesday night around 9:00 at a group home in the 2600 block of Old Jeanerette Rd. in New Iberia.

We're told Batiste is diagnosed with a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, and a burgundy do-rag. Deputies say he is about 5'7" and 145 lbs. They believe he is on foot.

Anyone with information on Batiste's whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or submit an anonymous tip through the Iberia Sheriff's App.

Here is a photo provided by IPSO for reference:

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office IPSO is looking for 45-year-old Derrick Batiste.

KATC will keep you posted with updates from the sheriff's office as they become available.

