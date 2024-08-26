Double homicide in New Iberia leaves one injured

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — At 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, New Iberia Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the 500 block of Sofas Street.

According to Captain Leland Laseter, someone was shot about one minute after the call was made.

Three victims were found at the scene: Two dead, one male and one female. Another female was transported to a hospital in Lafayette and was released later that night.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information about this crime or other crimes can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this page with information as it becomes available.