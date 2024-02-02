Deputies searching for missing child in Iberia Parish

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Javier Doiron.

Javier was last seen January 31, 024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., near his residence located in 1000 block of Yoder Drive in Iberia Parish. He is known to frequent the areas of L. Dubois Road and Creighton Drive.

He is a 13 year old, male, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, approximately 130 lbs. Javier has brown hair and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Javier Doiron is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.