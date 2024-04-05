Watch Now
Deputies, family searching for missing teen

Photo submitted by IPSO
missing teen iberia.png
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 05, 2024
Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Sherry Louviere.

Sherry was last seen April 4, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., at her family’s residence located in 300 block of C.L. smith Road in Iberia Parish.

Sherry Louviere is a 15 year old, female, 5 ft. 4 in. tall, approximately 100 lbs. Sherry has brown hair and brown eyes, she has several tattoos: butterfly, dates and semicolon on her left arm and 444 tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Anyone with information regarding the location of sherry Louviere is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

