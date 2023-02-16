How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2023: Best Kentucky Derby Odds & Predictions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Did you know the one trainer who's had the most success at the Kentucky Derby in the last decade - or maybe the jockey with five entries that delivered one of the highest-odds winners of all time?

If you can't answer those questions, perhaps you want to hold fire on your Kentucky Derby bets. At least until you've read this article.

Not only will we give you a comprehensive guide on how to bet on the Kentucky Derby, but we'll also chuck in a few tips along the way and the horse racing sites with the best odds.

Ready to hop in the saddle?

Kentucky Derby Odds

Arabian Knight +600

Forte +1000

Cave Rock +1400

Faustin +1400

Instant Coffee +1600

Extra Anejo +2000

Havnameltdown +2500

Loggins +2500

National Treasure +2500

Kingsbarn +2800

Victory Formation +2800

First Defender +3300

Giant Mischief +3300

Hard to Figure +3300

Newgate +3300

Important: The Kentucky Derby odds on this page are subject to change before the start of the event.

Arabian Knight +600

The two-year-old trained by Bob Baffert managed a win on his first time out at the undercard of the Breeders Cup. Since then, his odds have fallen dramatically, having already attracted attention after being bought for $2.3 million at the sales last year.

Forte +1000

Forte was an early leader in the betting before Arabian Knight's recent surge. He recently notched up his third straight victory in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, holding off another early favorite in Cave Rock.

Cave Rock +1400

Another Baffert horse, Cave Rock, has enough about him worth considering for a bet on the Kentucky Derby. Before his loss to Forte at Keeneland, he had won three straight.

Faustin +1400

This Bob Baffert colt has long had a buzz on their Kentucky Derby chances, especially after his winning debut at Santa Anita. He has an impeccable pedigree via Curlin and Hard Not to Like and is a worthy early favorite.

Extra Anejo +2000

Steve Asmussen could get his first derby win this year with Extra Anejo. His sole run out so far was a victory over seven furlongs at Keeneland. Eyes will be peeled to see what else the 3-year-old is capable of soon.

How to Bet On the Kentucky Derby

Here's a quick guide to registering at an online bookmaker and betting on the Kentucky Derby.

Step 1 - Register at Bovada

Click here to open Bovada and click the red 'Join Now' button

Fill out your details

Accept the terms and conditions and click ‘Register’

Step 2 - Validate your account

Check your phone messages for an SMS from Bovada

Use the 4-digit code you received on your phone to verify your number

Enter the code and click ‘Verify’

Step 3 - Deposit and bet on the Kentucky Derby

Open the ‘Cashier’ section from the top-right corner

Deposit using your chosen payment method

Navigate to the 'Horse Racing' section and find the Kentucky Derby markets

Place your bet!

Kentucky Derby Event Information: Date, Time, Where to Watch, and More

When : The Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

: The Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. Where : Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. First Kentucky Derby : May 17, 1875.

: May 17, 1875. Where to Watch : NBC typically has broadcast rights for the Kentucky Derby.

: NBC typically has broadcast rights for the Kentucky Derby. Odds: Click here

Analyzing The Last 10 Kentucky Derby Winners

2022 - Rich Strike

2021 - Mandaloun

2020 - Authentic

2019 - Country House

2018 - Justify

2017 - Always Dreaming

2016 - Nyquist

2015 - American Pharoahe

2014 - California Chrome

2013 - Orb

All-American Affair

Every single winner of the past 10 years has been American based, as well as every place position. This is clearly not a competition that favors international horses or trainers.

The Bob Baffert Boost

That trainer we mentioned earlier with more wins in the last decade than anybody else? That'll be Bob Baffert with three. Pharaoh (2015), Justify (2018) & Authentic (2020).

He's currently fighting his right to compete at the Derby, with hearing's still ongoing. A lot of his horses have already attracted early attention for obvious reasons.

Searching Steve

On the other end of the spectrum is Steve Asmussen, who's had 12 different entries and zero wins. If that's the sort of record that influences your thinking, it might be best to steer clear of Extra Anejo.

All About the Kentucky Derby (May 6, 2023)

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most famous major races in horse racing. It caps the end of a two-week Kentucky Derby festival. In competition terms, it's a Grade I stakes horse race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds at a distance of one and a quarter miles.

Who are the most successful jockeys of all time at the Kentucky Derby?

Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack are tied with five wins apiece as the two most successful Kentucky Derby jockeys of all time.

How much money does the Kentucky Derby winner get?

$1.86 million was the prize purse in 2022, and we expect it to be similar in 2023.

Who won the Kentucky Derby in 2022?

Eric Reed's Rich Strike, ridden by Sonny Leon, was the winner in one of the Kentucky Derby's greatest upsets.

Who was the longest odds Kentucky Derby winner?

Donerail, the 1913 winner, was a +9100 shot, a figure likely to stand the test of time.

Has a horse ever won the Kentucky Derby twice?

No, the Kentucky Derby is for three-year-olds only and cannot be competed in more than once.

Kentucky Derby Betting Trends and Tips

A Jockey to Look Out For

There are two stand-out jockeys from the past 10 Kentucky Derby outings who both have two wins a piece. They are John R Velazquez, who won with Always Dreaming (2017) & Authentic (2020), and Victor Espinoza with California Chrome (2014) & American Pharoah (2015).

However, there's one jockey who's been in the money every single time he's raced. He's only won once, but he's placed four times. If you'd made an each-way bet on him every time he competed, you'd be massively in profit.

So who are we talking about? The french maestro Flavien Prat. He guided Country House to victory after qualification at the third-highest odds in Kentucky Derby history of +6600 in 2019.

He also came third in 2017 aboard Battle of Midway and third again in 2021 on Hot Rod Charlie, merely a solitary length behind the winner Medina Spirit. This guy knows how to race, and you should definitely keep an eye out for him at the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Sometimes the Favorite is the Favorite for a Reason

Out of the last 10 Kentucky Derby races, six of the winners were pre-race favorites. However, that trend has been bucked recently, with the favorite finishing fourth, second, third, and second again, respectively.

The key takeaway here is that the favorite is never too far from the money. You should take that into consideration when making your wager.

It's All in the Numbers

One notable positive anomaly in Kentucky Derby trends is horses that have had four starts in the previous 180 days before the competition. This trend has accurately predicted five winners and thus may be worth looking at again this year.

But Sometimes It's in the Blood

Only one stallion has produced multiple winners in the past ten horse races, and that's Into Mischief, who's the proud daddy of Authentic (2020) and Mandaloun (2021).

Top Sites with the Best Kentucky Derby Odds

Bovada: Best overall

BetOnline: Best for live Kentucky Derby odds

Sportsbetting.AG: Top pick for crypto bettors

Everygame: Best for free bets

MyBookie: Most horse bet types covered

1. Bovada — Best Kentucky Derby Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Welcome bonus of up to $750

Live odds for horse races

Kentucky Derby-focused bonuses and promotions

Great variety of props for the Kentucky Derby

Also a great Bitcoin casino

Cons:

Dual lines for skilled bettors

Bonuses:

$250 Sports Welcome Bonus

$750 Sports Bitcoin Welcome Bonus

Click here to create an account at Bovada.

2. BetOnline — Most Competitive Live Kentucky Derby Odds

Pros:

Innovative design

25+ years of online gambling experience

Strong Kentucky Derby odds

Best-in-class live betting interface and odds

Cons:

Credit card deposit fees

Bonuses:

50% Sports Welcome Bonus

100% First-Time Crypto Bonus

3. SportsBetting.AG — Best Kentucky Derby Betting Site for Crypto

Pros:

Wide range of crypto bonuses

Top-notch horse racing markets

Advanced security technology

Competitive odds for future Kentucky Derby bets

Cons:

Poor design

Bonuses:

50% Welcome Bonus worth up to $1000

4. Everygame — Top Kentucky Derby Betting Site for Free Bets

Pros:

Established in 1996

High-quality mobile site

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Mobile free bet bonuses

Cons:

Limited banking options

Bonuses:

$750 Sign-Up Bonus

Poker Special for Sports Fans

5. MyBookie — Best Kentucky Derby Props

Pros:

Low bonus wagering requirements

New VIP program

Competitive horse racing odds

Extensive list of Kentucky Derby props

Cons:

Outdated design

Bonuses:

50% Sports Welcome Bonus

10% Cash Bonus up to $200

Why Choose Bovada for Your Kentucky Derby Bets?

Bovada has established itself as a leading sportsbook and one of the best online casinos on the internet, offering a first-rate betting experience for over a decade. Here are some of the reasons why we believe it is the best choice for all of your Kentucky Derby action.

Reputation:

Bovada has earned itself a well-deserved reputation for being one of the top online sports betting destinations. This is thanks to its comprehensive platform, a wide range of sports markets, and exceptional customer service.

Promotions:

Bovada offers a generous selection of sports betting and casino bonuses that cater to both cryptocurrency and traditional users, as well as fans of various sports. The range of rewards on offer is far superior to even its closest competitors.

Safety:

Bovada prioritizes the security of its users, using the latest encryption technology to keep sensitive and private data safe. This means you can place your bets with peace of mind, knowing that the only thing you're risking at Bovada is your initial stake for bets.

Why Should I Bet on the Kentucky Derby Online?

Ever wondered why the Kentucky Derby is known as the 'most exciting two minutes in sports'? Get involved in the betting action this year, and you may just experience why.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. Hundreds of thousands of people get in on the action every year, and even if you aren't a horse racing savant — there's certainly fun to be had here.

Whether you've got a friendly betting pool going with friends or you're opting to make your wager with a premier bookmaker like Bovada, having a harmless punt is a surefire way to add another layer of excitement to an already incredible event.

Guide to Betting On the Kentucky Derby

Is it safe to bet on the Kentucky Derby online?

Yes, it's completely safe to bet on the Kentucky Derby online. Thousands of people all over the world do so every year. However, we can only guarantee your safety at our recommended sportsbooks that you see here in this article. For any other websites, you'll have to do your own research.

How can I bet on the Kentucky Derby online?

We provided a handy guide on betting on the Kentucky Derby earlier in this very article. It involves registering at Bovada, one of the top online sportsbooks available.

How much can you win on a $100 bet on the Kentucky Derby?

How much you win from a $100 bet at the Kentucky Derby depends on the odds of the horse you bet on, as well as the type of bet you make.

If you make a normal win bet on the favorite at +600 with a stake of $100, your bet slip winnings will be $600 profit. You'll also get your $100 stake back.

What type of bet types can you make on the Kentucky Derby?

There are many different bets available to make on the Kentucky Derby. The most popular is a single-horse win wager. You can also make exotic wagers, place prop bets, and predict the exact order of horse finishes for potentially lucrative returns.

Can I bet on the Kentucky Derby using a mobile device?

Yes, you can bet on the Kentucky Derby via your mobile device. Our top sportsbook Bovada has an excellent mobile website ideal for placing bets on the go.

Think You're Ready to Bet On the Kentucky Derby?

So, how's your luck? Now you've read our guide, you're hopefully better equipped for Kentucky Derby day, and who knows — you may even have a winning bet up your sleeve.

If you've got a hunch, we recommend using Bovada to lock it in. They offer some of the best Kentucky Derby odds on the market, as well as excellent bonuses for both traditional and crypto users.

Remember, it's best to get your bets in early. That way, you end up with a better price than what will be available on the day. It pays to be prepared, so have fun, and gamble responsibly.

