Zydeco Extravaganza Returns to Parc International

ZYDECO EXTRAVAGANZA IN LAFAYETTE — Zydeco Extravaganza, a neighborhood tradition for 37 years, is set to return to Parc International in Downtown Lafayette on May 26th. Presented by Cox Communications, this iconic event promises a day filled with music, culture, and cherished moments for families and friends in our community.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The event features Zydeco legends and rising stars such as Keith Frank, Grammy Award-winning Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., Lil Nathan, Step Rideau, Nathan Williams, Rusty Metoyer, and Alphonse Ardoin. DJ Troy D will keep the energy high, entertaining neighbors between sets.

“For 37 years, Zydeco Extravaganza has been a place where families, friends, and our community converge,” said Erin Monroe, market vice president for Cox Greater Louisiana. “It’s our special tradition, connecting us with fun, entertainment, and more moments that matter."

Family-Friendly Fun

Tickets start at just $25, with free admission for kids 12 and under. Neighbors can enjoy a variety of Creole and Cajun cuisine, browse the Arts and Crafts Market, and explore family-friendly activities at the Kids Corner.

Event Details

Gates open at 1 p.m., rain or shine, ensuring a full day of entertainment and festivities. The Zydeco Extravaganza continues to be a highlight of the year, celebrating the heart and soul of Zydeco music and culture in our neighborhood.

Join the Celebration

Don't miss out on this year’s Zydeco Extravaganza at Parc International in Lafayette. It's a fantastic opportunity to enjoy live music, delicious food, and a vibrant neighborhood atmosphere.

For more information and tickets about the festival lineup and event schedule click here.

