Worms doing wonders for the ecosystem

“A lot of people say i don’t look like a worm lady, maybe when i get older,” Taylor Vaughan said.

Taylor Vaughan, the owner of Worm Lady Recycles told me her love for plants and nature inspired her to create a recycling worm farm, where she compost waste for worms to eat.

“We break down all the food and compost and leaf waste and then later about six months later we feed that to the worms where they break it down even further into the worm castings," Vaughan said. "Which is our biggest seller and the thing that people love the most for their garden.”

Vaughan says the worm castings that’s produced after worms eat waste, is benefiting the ecosystem in more ways than one.

“You’re getting a lot of nutrients, but plus you’re getting life," Vaughan expalined. So a lot of microbes bacteria going into your soil, also a living environment for your plants that’s going to lead to less diseases, and more productive plants.”

With there being a lot of waste in the world Vaughan believes finding new ways to recycle is the only way to save the ecosystem.

“If we don’t find ways to efficiently get rid of all of our types of waste, food waste, plastic waste, paper waste, all the waste, then we’re gonna end up with not an environment at all,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan offers workshops once a month at her garden to educate people on recycling using worms, gardening, and other topics.

To find out more about classes offered by Vaughan, you can visit www.wormladyrecycles.com