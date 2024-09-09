Prepare now: Potential Tropical Cyclone Six heads toward Acadiana

Preparing for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six: What You Need to Know

With Potential Tropical Cyclone Six making its way toward Acadiana, now is the time to make sure you have your basic disaster supplies kit ready. It’s crucial to stock up on essentials, including enough water, food, and supplies to last at least three days.

To keep your supplies safe and portable, store them in plastic bags and easy-to-carry containers like plastic bins or duffel bags. Batteries and portable chargers are also important items to include in your kit to stay connected during the storm.

Neighbors throughout the state can now access the official Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guides, developed by the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). These guides include vital information, such as contraflow routes and evacuation maps, to help you prepare and plan ahead.