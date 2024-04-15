Night at the Museum: The Opelousas Museum displays the culture from the St.Landry museum

The history of St. Landry runs deep regarding music, art, athletes, and much more.

The Opelousas Museum showcases it all. Some of the items like the iron and the lamps were passed down for generations and the families in the city, they hope it continues.

“We want to Pass it on to our next generation, you know we don’t own our history we just preserve it.”

History is made every day, and it happens so often that some people seem to overlook it.

“People from Louisiana underestimate the history of our state. Your story can teach all kinds of things to so many people.”

One of the rooms that still is being worked on is the Civil War room. A grad student from UL wanted to help. And so far she is accepting of the challenge to make her mark in the museum.

I spent a lot of time trying to talk about these subjects, so I tried to find ideas of how I can translate this to people.”

The director of the Museum isn’t from here but she indulges in it and is excited to attend and speak on the events.

“I attend the festivals, the trail rides all of these things are cool to me. So it is an honor to interpret this culture here.”