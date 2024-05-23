Local residents says fallen veterans should be honored year round

"It's a matter of respect for the sacrifice them and their family have given to our country and our families," Kevin Medus said. "They didn't sacrifice for just their family, they sacrifice for us."

Kevin Medus, a veteran of the U.S Airforce, honors fallen soldiers year-round by placing flags on their tombstone. He says these soldiers deserved to be honored year round for their courage.

The cost of flags can be costly, but he has a great support system.

"It's not a cheap endeavor, but we do it, we have a strong, loving church and community here who donates for us and whenever we can't cover with that will cover ourselves," Medus said.

Medus says people often get confused about who Memorial Day is really for.

"Memorial Day is for those who died in service for their country, and we use it to also honor those who have served their country and since died," Medus said. "Please do not thank a veteran on Memorial Day."

Others that can be thought of on Memorial Day are families who have lost their loved ones.

"Thank them for their sacrifice because they lost a loved one," Medus said. "It's a sacrifice for the family, not just that individual."

Medus thanks everyone for their support and for those who would like to donate a flag, you can contact the Ebenezer Cornerstone Methodist Church in Crowley.

