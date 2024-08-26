Little free libraries are coming to Church Point

With more than 150,000 Little Free Libraries around the world, The town of Church Point, along with Lanora’s Helping Hands teamed up with Little Free Library non profit to bring more access to books in Church Point.

Founder of Lanora’s Helping Hands, Lindsey Duplechain Halley says she first thought to put a Little Free Library in her yard, but then realized how beneficial it would be to her neighbors if the libraries were place all over town.

“I got in touch with the mayor, and I asked him if the town of Church Point would want to partner with Lanora’s helping hands,” Halley said.

The town of Church Point paid for five pre-built Little Free Libraries that are currently placed in all five parks in town. Halley says reading is fun, so it’s important to put books in fun places.

“All of these little areas are there, kids and people are frequent in them so why not have something where they can sit back relax and read," Halley explained. "You know the kids are playing or the kids might come up and be like oh books are here.”

When the little free libraries are open, neighbors will be able to download an app to help them locate the libraries around town. Halley told me anyone can own a Little Free Library, there are two ways to get involved.

“We are with a little free library, it’s a nonprofit and you have to register with them and get your charter number and all the other good stuff but you can actually build your own library, Halley said,”

Halley told me members of Lanora’s helping hands will be responsible for the upkeeps of the libraries and they are currently looking for volunteers.

The Little Free Libraries in Church Point will open August 28th, for more information on the Grand Opening you can check the town of Church Point Facebook page.