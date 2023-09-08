Watch Now
Light Source BP Announces Plans to Build a Solar Farm in Mowata

A new solar farm may be coming to Acadia Parish, according to a company called Light Source BP.
Posted at 12:13 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 01:13:40-04

This week, Light Source BP, a solar development company announced plans to create a new, solar farm in Mowata.

Michael Faulk, Owner of Faulk Farms in Crowley said he's a third-generation farmer and he doesn't see Acadia Parish shifting to solar-powered farms, right now.

"I think solar panel is a great thing if we could ever get there," Faulk said. "But, I don't think it's feasible at this time."

According to Light Source BP, there's a 237-million-dollar clean energy project in the works and if approved, it's expected to provide more than 30-thousand homes with clean energy.

Experts said the goal is to boost Louisiana's energy independence and energy security.

