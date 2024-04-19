I-10 Westbound Lane Blocked Due to Overturned Semi-Trailer Near Tower Rd.

Acadia Parish- Drivers heading westbound on I-10 should expect delays this morning due to an overturned semi-trailer near Tower Rd. (Exit 85). The incident, which DOTD reported shortly before 6:00 am, is currently blocking the left lane of traffic.
Current Conditions:
- Location: I-10 Westbound near Tower Rd. (Exit 85)
- Lanes affected: Left lane blocked
- Delays: Expect delays in the area.
What to Expect:
- Traffic congestion in the westbound lanes near Exit 85.
- Possible delays of up to 30 minutes or more.
- Increased law enforcement presence in the area.
Motorist Advise:
- If possible, avoid the area and take alternate routes.
- If you must travel through the area, allow extra time for your commute.
- Be prepared for slow-moving traffic and possible sudden stops.
- Use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.
- Do not attempt to pass the accident scene on the shoulder.
Stay Updated:
We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available. For the latest traffic information, CLICK HERE.