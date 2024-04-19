I-10 Westbound Lane Blocked Due to Overturned Semi-Trailer Near Tower Rd.

Acadia Parish- Drivers heading westbound on I-10 should expect delays this morning due to an overturned semi-trailer near Tower Rd. (Exit 85). The incident, which DOTD reported shortly before 6:00 am, is currently blocking the left lane of traffic.

Current Conditions:

Location: I-10 Westbound near Tower Rd. (Exit 85)

Lanes affected: Left lane blocked

Delays: Expect delays in the area.

What to Expect:

Traffic congestion in the westbound lanes near Exit 85.

Possible delays of up to 30 minutes or more.

Increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Motorist Advise:

If possible, avoid the area and take alternate routes.

If you must travel through the area, allow extra time for your commute.

Be prepared for slow-moving traffic and possible sudden stops.

Use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.

Do not attempt to pass the accident scene on the shoulder.

Stay Updated:

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available. For the latest traffic information, CLICK HERE.

