I-10 Westbound Lane Blocked Due to Overturned Semi-Trailer Near Tower Rd.

Posted at 7:09 AM, Apr 19, 2024
Acadia Parish- Drivers heading westbound on I-10 should expect delays this morning due to an overturned semi-trailer near Tower Rd. (Exit 85). The incident, which DOTD reported shortly before 6:00 am, is currently blocking the left lane of traffic.

Current Conditions:

  • Location: I-10 Westbound near Tower Rd. (Exit 85)
  • Lanes affected: Left lane blocked
  • Delays: Expect delays in the area.

What to Expect:

  • Traffic congestion in the westbound lanes near Exit 85.
  • Possible delays of up to 30 minutes or more.
  • Increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Motorist Advise:

  • If possible, avoid the area and take alternate routes.
  • If you must travel through the area, allow extra time for your commute.
  • Be prepared for slow-moving traffic and possible sudden stops.
  • Use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.
  • Do not attempt to pass the accident scene on the shoulder.

Stay Updated:

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available. For the latest traffic information, CLICK HERE.

