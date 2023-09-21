Entergy Customers May Be Getting Some Relief on Utility Bills

Some residents across the state may be eligible for some relief with utility bills over the next few weeks.

According to Senior Director, Tami Chrisope, United Way of Southwest Louisiana is partnering with Entergy to provide financial assistance to customers in need of support.

"They [Entergy] were given a million dollars to spread out across the state," Chrisope said. "If you think about it, kids are going back to school, parents have had high electrical bills, but they've also had all of these school fees and uniforms and supplies."

Some long-time Broussard residents like Dena Denbo said it's a struggle to pay utilities for both a home and a business and this program is exactly what the community needs.

"We don't run the [air conditioning] units during the week," Denbo said. "I run one unit on Saturdays, that's when most people come to shop."

Denbo owns an antique art gallery in Broussard called Denbeaux Atelier et Galerie.

She said she noticed her utility bills doubled over the last six months.

"Run them [ACs] if you can and if you can't, don't run them," Denbo said.

Entergy experts said two-hundred-dollar utility credits will be dispersed to qualifying residents through the financial assistance program.

Anyone interested in earning a utility credit is encouraged to visit Entergy's website to apply.

Applications are scheduled to open on Friday at noon.

