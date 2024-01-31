Crowley Police Chief upgrades community center to provide safe space for youth

Kids in Crowley will soon have a fun and safe way to spend their free time after school. Police Chief, Troy Herbert will be adding play station 5 systems and other games to the Martin Luther King Jr Community Center.

For Herbert, it's important that he gives kids a safe haven to help keep them off the streets. After school kids will be able to attend the center from 3:00 pm - 6:00pm. For kids who may not have transportation, a shuttle will be provided from schools to the center.

The center will be supervised by Crowley police officers, community volunteers, and cameras that will be monitored by dispatch.

" Me as a child, I remember when I grew up here in Crowley, Herbert said. "We had a center to go to. At the time we didn't think much of it because it was fun and had things to do in it. Looking back later on in life, it was supervised and created a safe environment for the youth, and I would like to get back to that."

For volunteer inquires or information regarding the upcoming additions to the Martin Luther King community center, you can call the Crowley police department.