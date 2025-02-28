Acadia Parish School Aide charged with battery of the infirm

A Crowley woman is asking questions after she said child she is the guardian of was allegedly hit by an Acadia Parish School System bus aide.

KATC is withholding the woman’s identity to protect the student. She told KATC that on February 21, she received what she describes as a horrifying phone call from the Acadia Parish School System.

“I got a phone call from the school board saying that there’s an incident that happened on the school bus that’s being investigated,” the woman said.

The guardian later found out that her disabled student was allegedly being mistreated by a school aide. She told KATC that video footage shows the incident.

“After I watched the footage to see that this aide that’s supposed to be protecting him... is choking him, sitting on him, and she hit him," the lady explained. "I couldn’t bear to watch it, it was two videos.”

Because of the child’s disability he has trouble communicating. The woman says it’s heartbreaking knowing he wasn’t able to speak up for himself.

“I constantly cry, and every time I look at him, I have to — I’m apologizing for them for what they did,” she said.

The woman told KATC she had concerns about the aide months before this incident. As of now her student will not be riding the bus.

“I have had family members step in that will help get him back and forth to school because if it happened on the bus already, it’s just not trusting,” she said.

In a statement, Acadia Parish School System Superintendent Carol Tall said, "Recently, a matter was brought to our attention involving the treatment of a student by a school district employee. This matter was addressed immediately in accordance with law. Our priority is and will always be the well-being of our students and the integrity of our educational environment. At the same time, state and federal law also prohibit us from further discussion of the details of this matter."

The woman told KATC she plans to hold the Acadia Parish School System and all other parties involved accountable.