'Hannah Montana' actor arrested for theft, public intoxication

Former Disney Channel star actor Mitchel Musso was taken into police custody over the weekend after he drunkenly stole a bag of chips, authorities in Texas said.

Officers arrested Musso, best known for his role as Oliver Oken on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana," on charges of public intoxication and theft under $100 Saturday, the Rockwall Police Department said.

Around 7:15 p.m. that evening, police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a hotel.

"Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant who advised an individual who appeared intoxicated entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips and began eating them," the police statement said. "When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment."

Officers spoke to the 32-year-old outside of the hotel, where he "demonstrated signs of intoxication" and was ultimately arrested for the two misdemeanors.

When checking his records, police found Musso also had multiple outstanding traffic warrants.

He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center, where he spent the night, then he was released on $1,000 bond Sunday afternoon.

Musso, who grew up in Rockwall, made his Hollywood debut in 2003, but his role on "Hannah Montana" made him a known name in Disney Channel households. He appeared on the show from 2006 to 2011, and in 2007, he also landed a main role on one of the network's most popular animated series, "Phineas and Ferb."

He went on to star in multiple Disney Channel Original Movies and other shows on the network and Disney XD, plus he started a music career. He released a new single in September 2022 after a 10-year hiatus and a mixtape on Oct. 28, 2022.

