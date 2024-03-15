Watch Now
Georgia judge rules DA Fani Willis can remain on Trump election case

Judge Scott McAfee said Willis must cut ties with the special prosecutor she assigned to the case, or she has to step down from the case.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 15, 2024
A Georgia judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, but only if she removes special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom Willis had a romantic relationship. Otherwise, she must step aside from the case. 

The ruling from Judge Scott McAfee comes after an attorney for co-defendant Michael Roman filed a challenge to have Willis removed from the case, alleging there was a conflict of interest because she hired Wade for financial benefit after the two had become romantically involved. McAfee said Friday that he determined the "allegations and evidence legally insufficient to support a finding of an actual conflict of interest."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

