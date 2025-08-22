Stolen vehicle from Evangeline Parish recovered in St. Landry Parish

Opelousas - According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, a 2025 Toyota Tundra stolen from Evangeline Parish was recovered in St. Landry Parish on August 12, 2025, after the vehicle's owner left keys inside while working in a crop field.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of the stolen vehicle at approximately 7:35 p.m. from the Lanse' Blue Road area near Curvy Bend Road. The owner had left the keys in the vehicle while working in the crop field.

The vehicle was later located through Toyota Safety Connect Response Center, which provides vehicle location services. Deputies found the 2025 Toyota Tundra unoccupied on Frilot Street in Opelousas, just outside the city limits.

The Opelousas Police Department assisted with the search for suspects using their K-9 unit. Officers detained an individual who was in a nearby yard, but it was later determined the person was monitoring police activity from his own property. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies released the individual without identification.

During an inventory of the vehicle before towing, deputies recovered a cell phone inside the vehicle, a pair of shoes on the back floorboard and a single golf club. Two additional items were discovered outside the vehicle: another cell phone and one handgun. All three items were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The vehicle's owner requested that his vehicle not be sent to the State Police Crime Lab, which may have prevented crucial evidence such as DNA from being found. This decision made the owner responsible for towing costs.

The owner reported that multiple items were missing from his vehicle, including U.S. currency, various tools, golf clubs and other miscellaneous items.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigating Department at 337-363-2161.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office encourage the public to report information about this crime or any other criminal activity through the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. All reports remain anonymous.