Evangeline parish sheriff's office searching for missing juvenile

EVANGELINE PARISH — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 14-year-old Chloe Valdez, who was reported missing on January 23, 2025. Chloe ran away from her residence on 2295 Old Highway in Mamou.

Based on recent cellular activity, Chloe’s last known location was identified as the Walmart Supercenter in Denham Springs, located in Livingston Parish.

Chloe is described as:

Age: 14

Race: White

Sex: Female

Anyone with information about Chloe Valdez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.