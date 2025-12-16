Basile Police Chief Allen Ivory Jr. dies after 8-month battle

The Basile Police Department is mourning the loss of Chief Allen Ivory Jr., who died Monday afternoon after an eight-month health battle.

Ivory served the department with honor and dignity, showing strong love for the community and compassion for fellow citizens, according to a statement from the police department.

"Chief Ivory will always be remembered as a honest, kind, fair man," the department said. "The legacy he built will not be forgotten."

The chief's family released a statement describing the past eight months as "an emotional roller coaster."

"Today, we are saddened and heartbroken. Through it all, however, we are thankful…thankful that God blessed us with the most nurturing and loving husband, father, and grandfather we could ever have dreamed of," the family said.

The family said Ivory not only loved his family deeply, but had sincere love for his community and deep passion for his profession.

"He leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten," the family said.

The family thanked the community for keeping them in thoughts and prayers over the past eight months and asked for continued prayers as they navigate this difficult time.

"Daddy gained his wings this afternoon and is now at peace," the family said.

The family has requested privacy as they navigate the coming days.

