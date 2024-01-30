Watch Now
Elmo asks 'How is everybody doing?' and, well, the internet is not OK

The "Sesame Street" character checked in with X users Monday, and he was hit with a slew of existential dread.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 30, 2024
Elmo is a loving friend for children — and apparently a welcome therapist for everybody else.

The always kind "Sesame Street" character got a bit more bite than he bargained for after the little red monster posted a seemingly innocent question on X Monday morning, asking, "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?"

The widespread response, all centering on a theme of "VERY not good," suddenly made clear why the platform would typically age-restrict any other (perpetual) 3-year-old from chatting with the very emotionally charged adults in the first place.

But Elmo cares, and Elmo loves to learn, so care and learn about users' existential dread Elmo must.

After 24 hours, Elmo's harmless question garnered more than 120 million views and tens of thousands of responses from celebrities, journalists, restaurants, casual users and more.

The Detroit Free Press said, "We've been better, Elmo," after the city's football team lost the NFC championship game Sunday, and in line with Super Bowl feelings, Buffalo Wild Wings responded with, "Little busy here prepping for the biggest wing day of the year."

Although some seemed to be at least partly joking, most still tiptoed the line of despair and defeat, skewing from personal feelings — like "Honestly, Elmo? I need a hug" — to political outlooks.

Others seemed to be holding back from unleashing their full feelings onto Elmo, including "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler, while others apologized for the Pandora's box the furry friend had unintentionally opened.

And it doesn't seem like all sunshine and rainbows within Elmo's friend group either — like for Big Bird, who is suddenly tiny now?

But banter aside, some recognized that the general consensus surrounding Elmo's question meant most people are needing a bit of love and support, with "Sesame Street" itself jumping in to provide emotional well-being resources.

So whether you're an X user who needed to vent, if you jumped in to join the viral trend or maybe you're just a concerned onlooker, it appears all adults could use a little Elmo-like figure or professional listener in their lives. 

In any case, just always remember: Elmo loves you!

