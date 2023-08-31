Dolly Parton has a new party collection at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Beloved country music icon, actor and philanthropist Dolly Parton has been spreading her own brand of cheer for decades now. Whether she’s putting out new music or giving away books to children, Parton maintains a positive profile in the world. And when she has a product launch, it’s likely to be as unique and fun as she is.

Parton’s new party collection for Walmart is just that. The retro-style items include balloon arches and banners, a Backwoods Barbie sash, plates, napkins, tablecloths, coasters, cups, candles and a cute cowgirl hat pinata. There’s a lot of pink, of course. You’ll find fringed, flowered, and disco ball designs as well.

Some items are already out of stock, but here are some Parton party items you can get at Walmart that are as appealing as Parton herself.

Get this cute set of eight double-sided paperboard coasters for $3.98. Photos of Parton over the years as well as phrases including “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world” and “If you want a rainbow you gotta put up with the rain” are accented with pink, white and red.

This 43-balloon kit creates a sparkly and tasseled balloon arch. Some of the balloons have confetti and shimmery foil while others are in different shades of pink. There’s one balloon with Parton’s face on it and several starry autographed designs.

Dolly-fy your table with this 14-inch durable melamine plate. It features bright, retro color rays emitting from Parton’s smiling face. The tray is dishwasher-safe and great for serving appetizers and desserts.

MORE: Dolly Parton set three more Guinness World Records

Get a pack of eight paper plates for your party — with a Western twist. These cute disposable plates show a rainbow disco ball wearing an iridescent cowboy hat, all edged in pale pink. Each plate is 8.5 inches by 9.5 inches and would be good for serving up small bites, cake or a full meal. You can also mix and match plates with a floral guitar-themed set of square plates from the same collection. Both sets are $2.98 each for eight plates.

Add even more shimmer to your celebration with this 16-pack of cocktail napkins. An iridescent cowboy hat with Parton’s signature centered on a pink star on its crown shape is surrounded by pink, blue, yellow and red rays.

When you’re searching for answers to life’s major questions, look no further than this giant, shimmery pink “What Would Dolly Do?” balloon banner. Each word is its own balloon and the phrase hangs on rows of white ribbon.

Enjoying a night out on the town in which you’re the star? Put on this bright pink sash with even brighter pink fringe that’ll declare you a “Backwoods Barbie,” which is the name of the first album Parton released on her own record label in 2008, this statement piece is well-made and will make you a standout. Parton’s signature with a butterfly caps off the sash in a subtle white font.

Drinking out of a mini disco ball? Why not? It’s what Dolly would do. Get this 20-ounce sipper with a straw for your cold beverages and make your fellow partiers silver with envy. This lidded cup gets bonus points for being leak-resistant, too.

MORE: You can get a 25-pound apple pie at Dollywood

Prefer a more traditional design for a tumbler? Try this cup featuring a graphic of Parton’s face on it in iridescent foil. It holds 24 ounces in its pink-on-pink design, so you’ll be sipping pretty.

Put on this fun set of novelty glasses with round, bright pink frames and the shimmery outline of a cowboy hat in the middle of each lens. Each lens is slightly tinted pink to give you a rosier outlook on life.

Are you a Dolly Parton fan? If so, you’re going to need an excuse to throw a party with the items of her new Walmart party line.

