Tickets for 2021 Home for the Holidays go on sale October 1

Tickets for the 2021 Home for the Holidays giveaway go on sale October 1, 2021.

It’s your chance to win a home valued at more than half a million dollars, plus lots of other great prizes. Buy your ticket by the end of the day on October 1 and you’ll be eligible to win $2,400 donated by Classic Auto Spa.

KATC 2021 Home for the Holidays

Proceeds from the project benefit local shelter-based non-profit agencies including Faith House, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, Healing House, and Foster The Love.

Home for the Holidays is sponsored by the Acadian Home Builders Association, with media provided by KATC.

To purchase a $100 ticket and to get more info on this year’s project, click below:

https://homefortheholidaysla.com/

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel